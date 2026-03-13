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Brandon Ingram News: Game-high 36 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ingram logged 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during the Raptors' 122-115 win over the Suns on Friday.

Ingram helped the Raptors mount a comeback in the second half, scoring 20 of his game-high 36 points over the final two quarters of Friday's game. He tied a season high with five made threes and was one point shy from tying a season high that he set Nov. 24 against the Cavaliers. Ingram is enjoying a productive first season in Toronto, and the veteran forward has averaged 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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