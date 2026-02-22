Brandon Ingram News: Hits for 22 in Milwaukee
Ingram closed with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 victory over the Bucks.
The Raptors' backcourt carried the scoring load in this one with Scottie Barnes (personal) away from the team, with Ingram and Immanuel Quickley combining for 54 points. Ingram has scored 20-plus points in 10 of the last 16 games, averaging 22.8 points, 4.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals over that span.
