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Brandon Ingram News: Improved effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Ingram contributed 23 points (6-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ingram was far more aggressive on the offensive end, getting up 23 shot attempts, while also adding a pair of blocked shots. Although his radar was a tad askew, it was good to see Ingram playing on the front foot, as opposed to relying on others. Toronto will now head to Cleveland for Game 4, looking to build on its recent momentum.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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