Brandon Ingram News: Modest line in loss
Ingram registered 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to New York.
No Raptors player scored 20-plus points during Sunday's blowout loss. Ingram finished as the team's leader in assists and with the second-most points behind Sandro Mamukelashvili (17). Over his last five outings, Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 threes over 32.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 19 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More