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Brandon Ingram News: Modest line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ingram registered 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to New York.

No Raptors player scored 20-plus points during Sunday's blowout loss. Ingram finished as the team's leader in assists and with the second-most points behind Sandro Mamukelashvili (17). Over his last five outings, Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.4 threes over 32.2 minutes per game.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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