Brandon Ingram News: Nets 22 points with four swipes
Ingram produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, four steals and four turnovers across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 defeat to the Pelicans.
This was a nice bounce-back performance for Ingram, who was held to just nine points on 3-for-12 shooting his last time out. He was perfect at the line, aggressive getting his shot up and tied his career-high in steals. Ingram will look to keep it going Friday versus the Suns.
