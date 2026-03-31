Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Now available versus Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Ingram (heel) will play in Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Ingram initially carried a questionable tag heading into this contest after missing Sunday's 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic. However, he was upgraded to probable and now has the green light to suit up. With Ingram back in the lineup, Jamal Shead or Ja'Kobe Walter will presumably head back to the bench.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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