Ingram provided 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-106 loss to the Warriors.

Ingram and Zion Williamson carried the team during Tuesday's loss, and they were the only players to finish with double-digit scoring. He's started off the season with a bang, averaging 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the first four games.