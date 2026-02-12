Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Quiet performance in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Ingram posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

Despite Wednesday's quiet showing, Ingram has fit into Toronto's system very well overall during his first year with the Raptors. The star forward has averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest in his last 15 games, making 40.5 percent of his three-point tries.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
