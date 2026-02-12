Brandon Ingram News: Quiet performance in defeat
Ingram posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.
Despite Wednesday's quiet showing, Ingram has fit into Toronto's system very well overall during his first year with the Raptors. The star forward has averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest in his last 15 games, making 40.5 percent of his three-point tries.
