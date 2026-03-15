Brandon Ingram News: Reaches 30-point mark again
Ingram ended Sunday's 119-108 win over the Pistons with 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and one rebound across 39 minutes.
Ingram is getting on a heater for the Raptors, dropping at least 30 points in back-to-back contests and 22 points in three consecutive games. Sunday also marked the star forward's 11th performance with at least 30 points in 2025-26. Over his last six outings, Ingram has averaged 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.0 percent from deep.
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