Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Records nine assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Ingram accumulated 24 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to Brooklyn.

With the Pelicans missing so many key players, Ingram will have more playmaking responsibilities going forward. He made the most of them Monday, recording a season-high mark of nine assists. He's off to a strong start in November, averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in his last six games.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now