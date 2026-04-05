Brandon Ingram News: Scores 15 points in loss

Ingram produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

Ingram got off to a rough start, scoring just three points on 1-for-7 shooting through the first half of action, but he was able to find his footing after halftime. Still, the end result was a loss, dropping the Raptors to the No. 7 seed out East with a record of 43-35 as they head into a two-game series against the 41-37 No. 10-seeded Heat.