Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Scores 17 points in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:24am

Ingram closed with 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ingram logged a game-high 36 minutes, although he was quieter than usual on the offensive end. The 28-year-old averaged 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 25.0 percent from deep across 36.0 minutes in three regular-season meetings with Cleveland. As a result, there's a strong chance Ingram will be more productive at some point during this series, especially if Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) misses more time moving ahead.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
2 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago