Brandon Ingram News: Scores 17 points in Game 1
Ingram closed with 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Ingram logged a game-high 36 minutes, although he was quieter than usual on the offensive end. The 28-year-old averaged 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 25.0 percent from deep across 36.0 minutes in three regular-season meetings with Cleveland. As a result, there's a strong chance Ingram will be more productive at some point during this series, especially if Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) misses more time moving ahead.
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