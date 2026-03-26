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Brandon Ingram News: Scores 18, fills stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 8:49am

Ingram ended with 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 loss to the Clippers.

Ingram returned from a one-game absence due to a heel injury that kept him out Monday against the Jazz, and he posted his usual numbers while showing he can get involved in other areas. Ingram has scored at least 18 points in six of his last seven appearances, averaging 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that stretch.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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