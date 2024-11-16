Brandon Ingram News: Scores team-high 32 points

Ingram posted 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block across 38 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Lakers.

Ingram was the driving force for this depleted Pelicans roster, and he posted another impressive stat line despite the loss. Despite the team's struggles, Ingram has been very valuable in fantasy due to his high usage role and undisputed status as the Pelicans' go-to option on offense. He's scored at least 20 points in all but two of his appearances this month while also posting solid numbers in other categories such as rebounds, steals and assists.