Brandon Ingram News: Season-high 38 points vs. Miami
Ingram logged 38 points (13-23 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during the Raptors' 128-114 win over the Heat on Thursday.
Ingram dominated from the field during Thursday's win, scoring in double digits in each of the first three quarters to set a season high in points while connecting on double-digit free throws for the first time since Nov. 21. It was Ingram's first 30-plus-point game since March 15 against Detroit and 12th of the regular season. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 threes over 33.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 18 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 18 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More