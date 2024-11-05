Brandon Ingram News: Strong effort not enough Monday

Ingram ended with 27 points (11-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ingram delivered an impressive performance Monday, but as has been the case of late, his standout efforts aren't enough to lift a depleted Pelicans team that's missing the majority of their would-be starting lineup due to injuries. Ingram has scored over 25 points in his last three games, and while the Pelicans will continue to rack up losses as long as they remain depleted, Ingram would benefit from an uptick in the usage rate.