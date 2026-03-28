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Brandon Ingram News: Struggles with shot Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ingram supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 119-106 victory over the Pelicans.

Ingram has gone five straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, and he's failed to hit the 15-point threshold in two of the last three, so it's safe to say he's been slumping a bit offensively. He's shooting 48.3 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from three during that five-game stretch, so Ingram isn't really struggling with this shot, but rather having a lesser workload on the offensive end. That's an issue for fantasy managers who trust him to be a reliable offensive weapon for a Pelicans team that's already eliminated from playoff contention.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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