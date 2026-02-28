Brandon Ingram News: Well-rounded outing in win

Ingram recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 win over the Wizards.

After shooting 41.7 percent from the field in his previous two appearances, Ingram turned in an efficient performance Saturday and finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer. The veteran swingman contributed across the board and recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the ninth time this season. He also chipped in a steal and a block for just the second time this month. Ingram has reached the 20-point mark in four of Toronto's five outings following the All-Star break, averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 34.6 minutes per game over that stretch.