Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Well-rounded outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Ingram recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 win over the Wizards.

After shooting 41.7 percent from the field in his previous two appearances, Ingram turned in an efficient performance Saturday and finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer. The veteran swingman contributed across the board and recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the ninth time this season. He also chipped in a steal and a block for just the second time this month. Ingram has reached the 20-point mark in four of Toronto's five outings following the All-Star break, averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 34.6 minutes per game over that stretch.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 19
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago