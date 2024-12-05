Brandon Ingram News: Will have minutes restriction

Ingram will have a minutes restriction in Thursday's game against the Suns, head coach Willie Green told Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site. "They'll [Jones and Ingram] be probably right at 30, maybe a little under or over that."

Ingram was deemed available for this matchup and will step on the hardwood for the first time since Nov. 22 due to right calf tightness. The 30-minute plateau should be enough to believe Ingram could have a sizable role on offense straight away. The star forward is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists across 33.6 minutes per game this season.