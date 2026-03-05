Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ingram (thumb) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Ingram has been nursing a thumb sprain, but he'll manage to play through the issue Thursday evening. The Duke product is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous five showings.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
