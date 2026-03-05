Brandon Ingram News: Will play Thursday
Ingram (thumb) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Ingram has been nursing a thumb sprain, but he'll manage to play through the issue Thursday evening. The Duke product is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his previous five showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 285 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 258 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 825 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More