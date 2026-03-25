Brandon Ingram News: Will play Wednesday
Ingram (heel) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Ingram is back after a one-game absence, which could result in Ja'Kobe Walter heading back to the second unit. Immanuel Quickley (foot) is out, so Ingram could see an uptick in usage Wednesday evening.
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