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Brandon Ingram News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Ingram (heel) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ingram is back after a one-game absence, which could result in Ja'Kobe Walter heading back to the second unit. Immanuel Quickley (foot) is out, so Ingram could see an uptick in usage Wednesday evening.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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