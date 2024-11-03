Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller Injury: Back on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Miller (glute) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Following a four-game absence, Miller returned to action Saturday against the Celtics and posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes. The left glute strain will likely make Miller a regular on the injury report for a bit. However, the second-year forward played well in his return and didn't have any restrictions, a good sign for his availability moving forward.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now