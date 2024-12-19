Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Miller (ankle) went through shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Wizards, according to the Hornets' official Instagram.

Miller is officially listed as questionable Thursday after exiting Charlotte's game versus the 76ers on Monday due to a sprained right ankle. However, the second-year forward's presence at shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Washington.

