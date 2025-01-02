Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 2:24pm

Miller (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Miller has missed five of the Hornets' last six games due to an ankle injury. This has proven costly for Charlotte, which has lost all five of those games while on an eight-game losing streak. The Hornets will have to continue to turn to Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry, as Charlotte has several key players injured.

