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Brandon Miller Injury: Nearing return to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 9:06am

Miller (shoulder) provided an update on his rehab with comments to Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

With Miller coming off May surgery to address left shoulder instability, any rehab update is notable as Charlotte prepares for training camp. "It's going good, going good," Miller said. "I'm getting stronger. That's all I can ask for. The stronger I get, the more mobile I am with the shoulder, and that is the most important thing." He wasn't ready to commit to a timetable, and he's still awaiting full clearance for basketball activities, with training camp a little over a month away.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
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