Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 3:38pm

Miller (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

The second-year forward is dealing with a wrist sprain, which could keep him sidelined for Friday's game against Chicago. Miller has played well for the Hornets this season, averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
