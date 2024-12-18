Brandon Miller Injury: Questionable to face Washington

Miller (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Miller exited Monday's game against the 76ers during the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle, and the same injury has him in doubt to play Thursday. The injury bug has affected the Hornets constantly, and losing Miller would be huge for Charlotte. He's averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.