Brandon Miller Injury: To be reevaluated in one week

Miller (hip), who has been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the Hawks, will be reevaluated in one week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Miller sustained a left glute strain in Wednesday's regular-season opener and will miss time in the beginning of the season. In the 21-year-old's absence, Tre Mann will likely see an uptick in playing time along with Cody Martin. Miller's next chance to suit up will come next Friday against the Celtics.