Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Miller (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Miller appears to be in line to miss a second straight game (and fifth out of the Hornets' last six) due to a left ankle sprain. With Cody Martin (knee) and LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) also considered doubtful for Monday's game, the Hornets will look to Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry and Isaiah Wong to take on a larger role Monday should Ball, Martin and Miller be ruled out.

