Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller Injury: Won't go Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 2:07pm

Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller missed three straight games due to a left ankle sprain before returning and playing 36 minutes Thursday against Washington. He'll be back in street clothes Saturday due to the issue, joining LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Cody Martin (knee). The short-handed Hornets backcourt will likely lean on Vasilije Micic, Isaiah Wong and Seth Curry. Miller's next chance to play will come Monday against Chicago

