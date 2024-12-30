Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 3:17pm

Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago.

Miller will miss his fifth game out of the Hornets' last six outings due to the left ankle sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Friday against Detroit. With the second-year pro joining LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Cody Martin (knee) on the sideline, Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry should continue receiving increased roles.

