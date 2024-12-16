Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 6:23pm

Miller exited Monday's game against the 76ers during the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle and won't return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. He'll finish the game with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes.

Miller limped to the locker room with 8:20 remaining in the matchup after an awkward landing on a fastbreak layup. With the second-year pro unable to return in the final quarter, Tidjane Salaun and Cody Martin will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.

