Brandon Miller Injury: Won't return Monday
Miller exited Monday's game against the 76ers during the fourth quarter with a sprained left ankle and won't return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. He'll finish the game with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes.
Miller limped to the locker room with 8:20 remaining in the matchup after an awkward landing on a fastbreak layup. With the second-year pro unable to return in the final quarter, Tidjane Salaun and Cody Martin will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
