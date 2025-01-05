Brandon Miller News: Available to play Sunday
Miller (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Miller will return to game action after missing the Hornets' last three outings due to an ankle injury. The second-year swingman has missed six of the club's last seven contests, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction against Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now