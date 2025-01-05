Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 2:23pm

Miller (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Miller will return to game action after missing the Hornets' last three outings due to an ankle injury. The second-year swingman has missed six of the club's last seven contests, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he operates under a minutes restriction against Cleveland.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
