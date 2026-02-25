Brandon Miller News: Dialed in from deep

Miller ended with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 victory over the Bulls.

Miller sank five threes for the second consecutive game as the Hornets continue to build momentum. He's made at least four threes in five of his last six outings, and is averaging 22.5 points over that stretch. Miller also made an impact defensively against Chicago with a block and two steals in the blowout win.