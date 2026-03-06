Brandon Miller News: Double-doubles with full line

Miller contributed 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Heat.

Miller was hot from the jump, dropping in 16 points on nine shots in his first 13 minutes of play, and he tied his career-high in rebounds. Miller has been shooting the lights out over the past three games, converting 60 percent of his shot attempts and he's yet to miss at the line. He'll look to keep the good times rolling Sunday in Phoenix.