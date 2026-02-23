Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Drills five threes in win

Miller supplied 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

Miller bounced back from two poor shooting nights, finishing with 22 points and five made triples against the Wizards on Sunday. It marked Miller's third game this season shooting at least 70 percent from beyond the arc on seven or more attempts, tying for the second-most such performances in the league. The 23-year-old forward has cooled off a bit through eight games in February after an electric January, averaging 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 36 percent from the field over 31 minutes per contest.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller
