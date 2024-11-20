Brandon Miller News: Drops 29 on Brooklyn

Miller racked up 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Nets.

The performance tied his season high in scoring. Miller missed four games early in the season with a hip issue and has had trouble getting his shot to fall consistently since returning, so Tuesday's effort was encouraging. The second overall pick in the 2023 Draft has still drained multiple threes in eight of his nine appearances in November, averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 boards, 4.1 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.6 steals a game on the month.