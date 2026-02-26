Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Drops 33 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Miller supplied 33 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 victory over the Pacers.

Miller paced the Hornets in the scoring column with the help of six triples. He's been deadly from beyond the arc over his last three matchups, as he's drilled 59.3 percent of his tries from deep during this hot stretch. Miller also managed to add value on the opposite end by racking up at least one steal for a third straight game.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago