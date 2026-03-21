Brandon Miller News: Efficient in win Saturday
Miller chipped in 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 win over the Grizzlies.
LaMelo Ball tends to carry the Hornets offensively on a game-to-game basis, but Miller certainly made his presence felt in this game with an efficient shooting display. Miller has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last five appearances, and he's achieved that mark in nine of his 16 contests since the All-Star break. He's been thriving as the Hornets' No. 2 option on offense this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More