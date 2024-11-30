Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Erupts for 32 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Miller closed with 32 points (10-30 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to Atlanta.

Miller wasn't afraid to let it fly as he fired a season-high 30 attempts from the field and 19 attempts from three to lead the Hornets in scoring. He's now reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last seven appearances and has made an impact on the defensive end, recording at least one steal and one block in three straight games.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
