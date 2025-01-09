Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Game in LA postponed Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 10:58am

Miller and the Hornets will not play Thursday against the Lakers, as the tilt has been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Fantasy managers should pay attention to the situation in Los Angeles, as it's an ongoing disaster that could affect more games in the immediate future. The Hornets are scheduled to play Saturday in LA against the Clippers, while the Lakers are scheduled to play their next seven games in the area.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now