Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Miller (glute) is available to play in Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Miller will play through a left glute strain Monday, though he will likely remain a mainstay on the injury report for a bit due to the injury. The second-year pro played through the injury in Saturday's loss to Boston, during which he tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 31 minutes.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now