Brandon Miller News: Hits game-winner Wednesday
Miller ended with 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 victory over the Pistons.
Miller capped off a solid performance, converting a put-back layup as time expired to give the Hornets a one-point victory. After a hip injury cost Miller four of the first five games of the season, he has been able to cobble together three encouraging performances. His numbers remain a little underwhelming but the hope is that as he spends more time on the court with LaMelo Ball, the two will be able to lead the Hornets into the future.
