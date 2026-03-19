Brandon Miller News: Leads third-quarter charge

Miller registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 130-111 win over the Magic on Thursday.

The Hornets were looking to build on their 19-point lead coming out of halftime, and Miller aided that effort by scoring 15 points in the third quarter and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Coby White (27 points). It was a nice bounce-back performance from Miller, who entered Thursday's contest having gone 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from the field in his two prior games. It was also the 11th time this season that Miller connected on at least five triples (six of which have occurred in the Hornets' 14 games since the All-Star break).