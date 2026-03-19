Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Leads third-quarter charge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Miller registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 28 minutes during the Hornets' 130-111 win over the Magic on Thursday.

The Hornets were looking to build on their 19-point lead coming out of halftime, and Miller aided that effort by scoring 15 points in the third quarter and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Coby White (27 points). It was a nice bounce-back performance from Miller, who entered Thursday's contest having gone 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from the field in his two prior games. It was also the 11th time this season that Miller connected on at least five triples (six of which have occurred in the Hornets' 14 games since the All-Star break).

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Miller See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 18
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago