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Brandon Miller News: Notches 21 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Miller amassed 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 victory over New York.

This was just another day in the office for Miller as the Hornets improved to 37-34. Across his last six outings, Miller is shooting 43.9 percent from the field to go with averages of 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.8 three-pointers.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
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