Brandon Miller News: Paces Charlotte in win

Miller amassed 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 win over Dallas.

Miller was unable to extend his streak of 20-plus-point performances to five, though he still led the Hornets in scoring while playing limited minutes during a blowout win. The third-year swingman also posted a game-high mark in blocks, supplying multiple swats for the 10th time this season. He has scored at least 17 points in nine straight games and at least 22 in four of his seven outings since the All-Star break.