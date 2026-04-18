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Brandon Miller News: Productive in third NBA season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Miller closed with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic.

Miller played a key role in the Hornets' 127-126 overtime win over the Heat on Tuesday, though he was unable to replicate that success in Friday's elimination game. The 2023 first-rounder has established himself as a franchise cornerstone for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball and 2025-26 ROTY candidate Kon Knueppel. Miller ended the 2025-26 regular season averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game. He has two years left on his rookie contract (including a $21.2 million qualifying offer for 2027-28), though Miller figures to earn a rookie max extension from the Hornets in the offseason.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
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