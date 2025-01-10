Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Saturday's contest postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Miller and the Hornets will not play the Clippers on Saturday, as the game will be postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Saturday's matchup between the Lakers and Spurs has also been postponed, and it's unclear if additional contests in the Los Angeles area will be moved in the immediate future. Miller and the Hornets are set to continue a five-game road trip Sunday against Phoenix.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
