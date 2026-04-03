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Brandon Miller News: Scores 22 points with two stocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:51pm

Miller amassed 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 129-108 victory over Indiana.

Miller finished with a team-best plus-22 differential in the blowout win, and it was nice to see him bring some defensive statistics to the box score after he failed to do so in his previous outing. Miller has been hot over the past three games, scoring 21.3 points per game on 52.3 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent at the stripe to go with 3.3 assists, 3.7 triples and 0.7 swats per contest.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
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