Brandon Miller headshot

Brandon Miller News: Scores 23 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Miller totaled 23 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Miller continues to play at a high level for the surging Hornets. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 21.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game.

Brandon Miller
Charlotte Hornets
